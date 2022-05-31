It’s the end of the line for the Hyundai Reina in PH

Over the past few months, we’ve been keeping an eye out for news regarding Hyundai and its status here in our market. While things have been a bit bleak as of late, there are now some significant developments regarding the matter.

We already have confirmation that the Korean brand will operate under the management of Hyundai Motor Philippines. Earlier today, the company hosted a press conference and shared its upcoming plans for our market. One of the first announcements to be made? The discontinuation of the Reina.

The Reina has made a name for itself in the subcompact-sedan segment since its arrival, being one of the most affordable offerings among its competitors. Unfortunately, no concrete reasons were provided yet as to why Hyundai has decided to ax the model in our market—the new distributor only hinted at “some issues.” Well, that’s not vague at all.

Anyway, we’ll try to get more clarification on the matter. We’ll also have more stories about what Hyundai has in the pipeline for us up on our website soon. Check back in here for more updates.

