The Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup has been turned into a rally-ready machine

Over there in the US of A, there’s a thing called the Rebelle Rally, an annual all-women off-road event wherein competitors try to navigate their way through the deserts of California and Nevada.

For this year’s expedition, Hyundai will be entering the fray with none other than the Santa Cruz compact pickup. The carmaker has enlisted automotive writers Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw to pilot the vehicle through the grueling terrain. The dressed-up truck you see here is the very pickup the two will be using.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Only minimal upgrades were applied to this truck. Hyundai Motor America model line engineer Eric Buxton led the modifications, which included the addition of off-road tires, a skid plate, and a lift kit. The other stuff you see here such as the shovel and the spare tire are tools and accessories needed for the off-road expedition.

One of the real highlights here is the paint job. This was created by Hyundai Design North America Santa Cruz exterior design manager Brad Arnold and senior graphic designer Matt Marble. The two artists “blended the California surfing lifestyle with the motif of a custom bandana,” and the result is quite the looker.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Frankly, it’s just fun to see how even the carmakers themselves are going ham with the upgrades on their trucks. If and when the Santa Cruz does land in our market, we’re sure pickup fans will be doing the exact same thing with it.

More photos of the Rebelle Rally Hyundai Santa Cruz:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai

