The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe has gone all boxy

We’re not exactly sure what we expected the new Hyundai Santa Fe to look like, but it certainly wasn’t this. “Robust yet delicately detailed,” is how Hyundai describes it. “A lot like a modernised Land Rover Discovery 4,” is how TopGear.com describes it.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Still, at least it’s interesting. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed any powertrain details for this fifth-gen Santa Fe just yet, but the previous iteration relied mostly on gas and diesel four-cylinders, with hybrids and plug-in hybrids the order of the day. Expect this one to be largely similar.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

So, back to those looks. We’re told that there are “unique H-shaped design cues” all over the Santa Fe, and we can certainly see that in the front and rear lights. It’s commendably blocky isn’t it? And we’re not just talking about the overall shape – just get a look at those half-octagonal wheel arches.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Those are 21-inch wheels under there too, while the square rear is to maximise cargo space and headroom. Makes sense – at least Hyundai hasn’t gone the way of the pointless coupe-SUV.

PHOTO BY Hyundai



What else do we know? Well, the wheelbase is longer than the previous generation Santa Fe and inside there’s a Panoramic Curved Display made up of two 12.3-inch screens for the dial display and infotainment. Looks like there are two wireless charging pads in the center console too, plus some nice lightly coloured materials and a bit of wood. Oh, and we’re told that the headlining, the floor mats and the second and third seatbacks are made from recycled plastics.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Are you a fan of what Hyundai calls its “lifestyle-based design typology?”