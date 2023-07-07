The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will be revealed before end of 2023

Nearly every crossover in the Hyundai lineup has been given a redesign in the last five years. Because of that, the South Korean automaker has some of the freshest models out there. However, that isn’t stopping the brand from overhauling a popular model after a relatively short life cycle.

Hyundai’s next big launch will be the next-generation Santa Fe. Yup, after just four and a half years, the company will be presenting a clean sheet design before the end of the year. Not only that, but the future Santa Fe also already has a projected launch date.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This Youtube channel is a reminder of how not to cross flooded roads

Confirmed: Toyota to launch all-new Wigo on July 14, prices start at P609k

According to the company, the midsize crossover will be unveiled during the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS 2023). With that, we looked at the calendar and narrowed down the date. The LA Auto Show opens its doors on November 17 with the media day possibly the before that.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Hyundai

So, what can we expect from the next-gen Santa Fe? There are a couple of spy shots of the next model floating around the internet. It seems that the midsize crossover will have a dramatic redesign since test cars spotted featured a boxy exterior. It bears little resemblance to the current model, and it’s not what one would call evolutionary.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

As for engines, we might see more hybrid powertrain options. The current Santa Fe has a hybrid option, but we’re likely to see additional plug-in hybrid models. After all, the current model already has one, and its Kia counterpart, the Sorento, already has it on offer. However, the future of a turbodiesel variant is still up in the air since Hyundai said it won’t be developing new diesel engines anymore.

We’ll have to wait a few more months for the full details. For now, we’ll be on the lookout for any updates regarding the redesigned Santa Fe.