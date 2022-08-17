Confirmed: Hyundai Stargazer may enter PH this year to rival Xpander, Avanza

It’s official: Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) could be launching the Stargazer and the Ioniq 5 in our market this year. The company confirmed this during a media gathering earlier today.

There was no specific timeline provided, but we’ve been told a major launch could happen at the upcoming Philippine International Motor Show or the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Portion of Ninoy Aquino Avenue to be closed off from August 19 to 22

Libreng Sakay to continue until December 2022 thanks to P1.4-B budget approval

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Continue reading below ↓

In case you aren’t familiar with it yet, the Stargazer is Hyundai’s newest seven-seater MPV that will challenge the likes of the Mitsubishi Xpander and Toyota Avanza. So yeah, it’s a pretty big deal.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

As for the Ioniq 5, it’s Hyundai’s impressive electric vehicle that’s sold in other markets under the Korean marque’s sub-brand Ioniq. If you want to read more about that, you can check out this story.

Continue reading below ↓

There’s still a chance these won’t arrive this year, but at least we now have confirmation that both of them are on their way. Which are you looking forward to seeing, the Stargazer or the Ioniq 5?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.