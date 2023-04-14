MIAS 2023: Hyundai shows a fancier, six-seat version of the Stargazer

Hyundai didn’t just show the Ioniq 6 during the Manila International Auto Show this year. The South Korean giant went all out and displayed almost all of its offerings in the country. But aside from that, the company also previewed a new variant for the Stargazer subcompact MPV.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

From the outside, it looks like a standard Stargazer GLS Premium. It wears the same wheels, LED headlights, and other exterior cues that mark it as a top-spec variant. However, you’ll have to jump inside to see what makes the one on display at MIAS 2023 a little bit different.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

No, you won’t find it when you sit at the front. The dashboard layout is exactly the same as before, but Hyundai chucked out the second-row bench and threw in a pair of captain chairs. That brings the passenger count down to six, but what it loses in capacity makes up for an upmarket experience at the back.

Okay, so it doesn’t get the power ottomans and seat ventilation from the Staria, but it gets cushier padding and individual arm rests. A pop-up tray table is standard, just like in the seven-seat version, but it’s only for the right-hand side passenger.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai doesn’t have a name for this new variant, but we’re certain this will be the next top-spec version of the Stargazer. Hyundai says it will be launched formally before the end of the year, and reservations for it are now open.

