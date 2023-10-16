The Hyundai Stargazer X lands in PH priced at P1.348-M

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) is getting busy with a couple of launches today. First of the two new models is the new Stargazer X.

This new model is the beefed-up version of Hyundai’s Stargazer MPV that was launched at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show a few months back. It’s more aggressive-looking than the standard Stargazer, as it boasts a rugged design with added black plastic claddings all around and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.

Powering the Stargazer X is a familiar 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine capable of 113hp and 144Nm mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)—the same setup found in the regular Stargazer

The Hyundai Stargazer X is priced at P1.348 million, landing right at the top of the lineup. Three colors are available, namely: Dragon Red Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, and Magnetic Silver Metallic. What do you think of this new MPV? We’ll have more photos and footage of the new Stargazer X soon, so watch this space.