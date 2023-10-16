Car News

The Hyundai Stargazer X lands in PH priced at P1.348-M

It now sits at the top of the Stargazer range
by Leandre Grecia | 20 hours ago
Hyundai Stargazer X 2024
PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Hyundai
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Hyundai Stargazer

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) is getting busy with a couple of launches today. First of the two new models is the new Stargazer X.

 

This new model is the beefed-up version of Hyundai’s Stargazer MPV that was launched at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show a few months back. It’s more aggressive-looking than the standard Stargazer, as it boasts a rugged design with added black plastic claddings all around and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Why is the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe so...square?
Apparently, dog wee can be really bad for EV charging posts

Hyundai Stargazer X

Powering the Stargazer X is a familiar 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine capable of 113hp and 144Nm mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)—the same setup found in the regular Stargazer

The Hyundai Stargazer X is priced at P1.348 million, landing right at the top of the lineup. Three colors are available, namely: Dragon Red Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, and Magnetic Silver Metallic. What do you think of this new MPV? We’ll have more photos and footage of the new Stargazer X soon, so watch this space.

See Also

Read Next
Agham, BIR Roads in QC officially renamed ‘Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue’
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Sharleen Banzon

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱