Report: Hyundai Stargazer X might be revealed this August

There have been several updates about the Hyundai Stargazer X over the past few months. We first uncovered that name in February 2023 when it was registered in the local trademark and patent office. At the time, we reckoned it would be a high-riding version of the Stargazer. We even rendered what it might look like just after that.

A few months passed after the initial finding, but our hunch was confirmed when the MPV on stilts was spotted in Indonesia in June 2023. The name has yet to be confirmed, but recent developments strongly suggest it keeps the Stargazer X tag.

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

So far, it’s pretty much confirmed that Hyundai will make a Stargazer with extra ground clearance. But the question now is when it will be revealed. A report from Indonesian motoring site Otodriver suggests it’s coming sooner than later.

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

Per the website, there is a strong possibility of the raised MPV making its world debut at the upcoming Gaikindo International Auto Show 2023 (GIIAS 2023). If so, there is a good chance we’ll get to see that model as early as August 10, the opening day of GIIAS 2023.

In some ways, it was confirmed by Astrid Ariani Wijana, the head of Hyundai Motor Indonesia’s marketing department. Hyundai will, indeed, launch a new model at GIIAS 2023, and that more details will be mentioned during the event.

Once this lifted Stargazer hits the market, it has a tough crowd ahead of it. It faces off the likes of the Honda BR-V, Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, Suzuki XL7, and Toyota Veloz.

Note: Photos used are of the standard Stargazer, along with renders.