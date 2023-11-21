The Hyundai Tucson gets an update for the 2024 model year

Believe it or not, the current generation Hyundai Tucson is now about three years old. We were pretty surprised to find that out as it still looks bang up to date. Perhaps its the bold and futuristic styling that hid the years well.



Given its age, however, that makes it due for a little bit of a minor model change. That’s what Hyundai exactly did for the popular crossover for the 2024 model year. The company has released initial photos of the new Tucson to create buzz for this upcoming model.

PHOTO BY Hyundai



From the outside, it’s almost as if there’s nothing new in the facelifted Hyundai Tucson. But for those with sharper eyes (or good glasses), they’ll notice the reshaped front bumper with sharper corners and new foglights. There’s also a more prominent faux skid plate for a little more road presence.

Also new for ’24 are the wheel design options. For now, at least, Hyundai is only showing the wheels of the top-spec model. As for the rear, there’s a new bumper, also with a wider faux skid plate.

PHOTO BY Hyundai



While it seems like a minor facelift from the outside, the interior is a completely different story. It’s been given an overhaul with new panels all around. One might even mistake it for an all-new model because of the extensive changes.

For starters, there’s the totally redesigned dashboard that integrates more storage areas than before. The air-conditioning vents have been repositioned lower down to make way for the ‘shelf’ on the passenger side of the dashboard. Hyundai even made the effort of changing the steering wheel design for the 2024 Tucson.



The most obvious change inside would be the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. It’s now housed in one panel to form a ‘floating’ screen. The digital driver’s display gets new graphics, and it appears that the infotainment boasts new software. If that’s not enough, even the door panels have been given a new design. A repositioned electronic gear selector, now located on the steering column, wraps up the changes.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

So far, there is no mention of powertrain options. However, we’re expecting most of it to be carried over from the current model. That means a mix of gas (turbo and/or naturally aspirated), turbodiesel, and hybrid. Plug-in hybrid versions are also to be expected.