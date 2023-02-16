Hyundai teases next-gen Accent with 1.5-liter turbopetrol engine

Hyundai has an entirely revamped lineup here in our market. Despite that, though, there’s still something missing from the carmaker’s local offerings: a sedan.

It’s understandable, of course, as crossovers and MPVs are mostly the top-of-mind for car buyers these days. But if Hyundai Motor Philippines were to add a car to its lineup, then here’s what we think it could be: the new Verna bound for India. In case you didn’t know, that’s the Accent. Yes, that popular Hyundai sedan that was previously sold here.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Hyundai has just teased this seemingly stylish new Accent for the Indian market. The photos show a lightbar up front with what appears to be a massive grille—that’s the signature Hyundai look for you. This front clip is matched with another lightbar out back with taillights that sport an intricate-looking design.

Surprisingly, some specs of the Accent have also been released. Hyundai says there’ll be a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine under the hood, and this can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A second powertrain option will also be available with a 1.5-liter non-turbo petrol mill mated to either a six-speed stick shift or an IVT.

What say you about this one, readers? No word yet on when the launch will be, but Hyundai is already accepting reservations, so we reckon that’s set to happen real soon.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

