Isuzu is (sort of) launching the 2023 D-Max on April 21

A few days ago, Isuzu Philippines said that it will be previewing a refreshed model this month. But let’s be real here, with a lineup that consists of two models (excluding the medium and heavy-duty trucks), we already know what it will be. Yup, months after it made its global premiere, the facelifted Isuzu D-Max is finally coming to the Philippines.

Mind you, the company says it’s a preview, so we’re not expecting a full-blown launch here...or are we?

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

Anyway, the updated pick up will make its local debut at the Isuzu Summer Music Festival that will run from April 21 to 23. It will be held at the Alabang Town Center Town Plaza, so you can get up close and personal with the new D-Max.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Toyota Wigo could be launched in PH soon

Holy Week 2023: Number coding suspended from 5pm on April 5

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

So, what can we expect from the 2023 D-Max? We could see some tweaks for the top-spec LS-E variants, namely metallic grey finishes in the grille, along with more grey-colored trims on the fender flares. We might also see new wheel designs similar to what’s available in the Thai market. Interior updates could be few and far between, but we’re hoping we get the Thai-spec's Cool Max seat trims that help dissipate heat. That should come in handy if you find yourself parked under the sun.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the engines, we’re expecting these to be carried over from the current D-Max. After all, it’s the same thing for the recently launched (and facelifted) Mu-X. Isuzu also doesn’t have a new turbodiesel engine for SUV and pickup applications, so that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Australia

That said, we’re expecting a price increase across all variants of the 2023 D-Max. By how much, we don’t know yet, so we might as well drop by the Isuzu Summer Music Festival and enjoy the tunes while we get the prices.