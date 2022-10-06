The new Isuzu MU-X debuts in Thailand with minor aesthetic tweaks

Would you look at that? The current-gen MU-X is already turning two this month. Time really does fly. For the midsize SUV’s second birthday, Isuzu has decided to give it some minor aesthetic tweaks.

Up front, the MU-X still sports the same grille only this time it’s been given a new black chrome finish. Underneath, new 20-inch rotor blade alloy wheels take the place of the fan-like two-tone alloys. Also pictured here is the new Glacier Blue Mica exterior finish which, in the pictures, looks way more stylish than the colors we have in our market.

Inside the cabin, the layout has been retained, but a new Macchiato Brown color option is now available. We said minor, didn’t we? The new Glacier Blue Mica

Across the board, it’s still basically the same SUV. The MU-X still comes with a choice of a 3.0-liter turbodiesel or a 1.9-liter RZ4E diesel mill. It also still packs the same arsenal of safety and driver-assist features that select variants here in our market have. It does get a new smart liftgate, though—it opens or closes the rear door whenever the key holder approaches or moves away from the vehicle.

Along with these subtle cosmetic updates to the MU-X, Isuzu has also released improvements for the D-Max. That one might have a lot more going for it as far as changes go—we’ll have a story on that out soon as well. But what do you think about this new MU-X? Would you like to see it land here in our market as well?

More photos of the Isuzu MU-X 2023:

