Car News

The new Isuzu MU-X debuts in Thailand with minor aesthetic tweaks

That new Glacier Blue Mica finish looks neat
by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Isuzu MU-X 2023
PHOTO: Isuzu
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Isuzu
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Isuzu MU-X

Would you look at that? The current-gen MU-X is already turning two this month. Time really does fly. For the midsize SUV’s second birthday, Isuzu has decided to give it some minor aesthetic tweaks.

Up front, the MU-X still sports the same grille only this time it’s been given a new black chrome finish. Underneath, new 20-inch rotor blade alloy wheels take the place of the fan-like two-tone alloys. Also pictured here is the new Glacier Blue Mica exterior finish which, in the pictures, looks way more stylish than the colors we have in our market.

Isuzu MU-X 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Inside the cabin, the layout has been retained, but a new Macchiato Brown color option is now available. We said minor, didn’t we? The new Glacier Blue Mica 

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
It’s hard to imagine how this dilapidated truck has a valid LTO registration
Will the PH-spec Toyota Vios still have a 1.3-liter option?

Isuzu MU-X 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Isuzu MU-X 2023

Across the board, it’s still basically the same SUV. The MU-X still comes with a choice of a 3.0-liter turbodiesel or a 1.9-liter RZ4E diesel mill. It also still packs the same arsenal of safety and driver-assist features that select variants here in our market have. It does get a new smart liftgate, though—it opens or closes the rear door whenever the key holder approaches or moves away from the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Along with these subtle cosmetic updates to the MU-X, Isuzu has also released improvements for the D-Max. That one might have a lot more going for it as far as changes go—we’ll have a story on that out soon as well. But what do you think about this new MU-X? Would you like to see it land here in our market as well?

More photos of the Isuzu MU-X 2023:

Isuzu MU-X 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Isuzu MU-X 2023

Isuzu MU-X 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Isuzu MU-X 2023

Isuzu MU-X 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Isuzu MU-X 2023

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Will the PH-spec Toyota Vios still have a 1.3-liter option?
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Isuzu

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱