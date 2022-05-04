An Isuzu Traviz recently recorded 1,063km on a single full tank of fuel

Has anyone here been keeping a watchful eye on their car’s fuel economy meter since gas prices started going whack? Yeah, us too. On the bright side, at least we’ve all become somewhat more efficient while behind the wheel. That’s something to be proud of, right?

Hold that thought. An Isuzu Traviz just did over 1,000km on a single tank of fuel.

Yes, you read that right. If we’re being specific, the Traviz did 1,063km on one full 50-liter tank as part of the aptly-named Isuzu One Full Tank Challenge last month. Impressive? Try jaw-dropping instead.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

The ridiculous fuel economy figure was recorded driving from an Isuzu dealership in La Union all the way to Pagbilao, Quezon. On average, the competing Traviz unit and its 4JA1 Blue Power diesel engine did 21.26km/L while carrying around 100kg of cargo for the challenge. Also worth noting is that another Isuzu commercial truck, an NLR85E, did an equally-impressive 1,234km on one 75-liter tank, too.

Those are definitely impressive feats, even with portions of the journey having taken place on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX). Isuzu Philippines (IPC) didn’t reveal, however, what fuel-saving methods were used or how its drivers went about achieving the figure.

“This edition of the Isuzu Challenge truly shows Isuzu’s advancement in terms of diesel engine technology, our trucks are well-known to be durable and fuel efficient which is manifested by the impressive results of this challenge,” IPC assistant division head Robert Carlos said in a statement.

“On top of that, we continue to advocate economic and safety driving so that our customers can reap the overall benefits of driving their Isuzu trucks,” he added.

Pffft. Show-offs.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines Corporation

