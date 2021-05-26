The Jaguar I-Pace is now a bona fide Google Street View car

Jaguar Land Rover has found quite an interesting use for the I-Pace: as a Google Street View vehicle in Dublin, Ireland.

JLR’s engineers have managed to integrate Street View mapping technology into its all-electric SUV, complete with new roof mountings for the Street View camera. A new rear-window glass allows for wiring, while a redesigned interior switchgear has opened more space for Google Street View controls. The vehicle will also help update Google Maps.

In addition, the I-Pace has also been equipped with sensors to measure air quality. The vehicle will then be used to capture data around the city over the next 12 months. The equipped specialized mobile air sensors developed by Aclima will gather data that will be analyzed by Google’s scientific research partners and will be used to develop maps of street-level air pollution.

PHOTO BY Jaguar

“The integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace is the perfect solution for measuring air quality. We are delighted to support this project as it aligns with our own journey to becoming an electric-first business and achieving net zero carbon by 2039,” said JLR project manager for business development Elena Allen. “Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society.”

“Air quality is a serious concern, especially for cities, but there is a gap in terms of localized data and insights available to both decision makers and citizens,” said Google vice president of geo operations Paddy Flynn. “As part of this project, we’re using technology to capture this important data and make it accessible so that together with Dublin City Council, we can drive solution planning.”

PHOTO BY Jaguar

With this, the I-Pace becomes the first all-electric Google Street View vehicle. What do you make of this one, Internet?

