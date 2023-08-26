Japanese tuning firm Aimgain makes an angry body kit for the Toyota 86

Fan of the Toyota 86 but worried that it looks a little… friendly? Not to worry, because Japanese tuner Aimgain has come up with a solution.

This is the Aimgain GT, which follows on from the less drastic Aimgain Sport kit for the GR86. So, whereas the Sport essentially added a front lip and a ducktail spoiler, the GT goes all-in.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The new front bumper gives the GR a more aggressive face with an additional cooling slot between the headlights. Those are the standard lights too, only here they’ve been slightly covered with some eyelid type things to add to the hostile look.

There are new side skirts too, plus a more pronounced rear diffuser, a small roof spoiler and that not-at-all-small rear spoiler. These particular examples are also wearing new alloy wheels and get fat exhausts to complete the look.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

So, what do we think? We actually quite like the new look that Aimgain has created, and surely this just goes to show that the Toyota 86 is ripe for modification?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

