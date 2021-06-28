Jeep’s new Xtreme Recon Package makes the Wrangler even more off-road ready

Jeep just loves dressing up the Wrangler. The carmaker has released one limited-edition model after the other, especially this year as it celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Now, Jeep has revealed yet another off-road setup for the Wrangler: the Xtreme Recon Package. Unlike other special-edition releases, however, this new one isn’t just all about the aesthetics. As if the Wrangler wasn’t a capable enough off-roader already, Jeep’s new package promises even better off-road performance.

The Xtreme Recon Package includes 17- by 8-inch beadlock-capable wheels shod in 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, the latter of which come straight out of Jeep’s factory. It also includes a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks, as well as a new 4.56:1 axle ratio.

Jeep says that with all these tweaks, the Wrangler Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models achieve a best-in-class approach angle (47.4°), breakover angle (26.7°), departure angle (40.4°), ground clearance (328mm), and water wading capacity (853mm).

In addition to all these, the Wrangler Rubicon will also be available with an even higher 4.88:1 axle ratio. Jeep says that with a six-speed manual, this axle ratio delivers another best-in-class 100:1 crawl ratio for increased wheel torque and control off-road. This one can be had later on during the year.

Jeep says other specifics regarding this package, as well as important details about new vehicles such as the 2022 Compass, will be revealed during the 2021 Chicago Auto Show on July 14. If you want to see what Jeep has in store next, watch this space. Likewise, you can check out more photos of the Wrangler sporting the Xtreme Recon Package below.

