These are the four new models Jetour plans to launch in PH

Last night, Jetour Auto Philippines held a celebratory dinner as it marked its first 100 days in the local automotive industry. Managing director Miguelito Jose announced during the program that the company had already sold 300 units in those first three months or so, which is quite the feat.

Suffice to say it’s been an eventful 100 days so far for the Chinese carmaker. But it has no plans of slowing down, as it already has four big new models in the pipeline.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Erring truck driver refuses to show his license, revbombs on MMDA enforcers instead

LTO looking to distribute unclaimed license plates via malls

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

First of the four new models confirmed was the T2, also known as the Traveller. This is the Ford Bronco-like off-roader in Jetour’s global lineup. Considering how much our market loved the Toyota FJ Cruiser, a 4x4 like the T2 could potentially perform well for the brand here.

The second model announced was the Dashing PHEV. Pictured here is the petrol-powered variant which we already have. The plug-in hybrid version produces a maximum of 322hp and 545Nm of torque, which is a massive upgrade from the 156hp, 230Nm 1.5-liter turbo engine we currently have.

Third on the list is the X90 Plus, a sizeable seven-seater vehicle that could contend in the local midsize SUV segment. Last is the X50, which is a soon-to-be-unveiled crossover that we have no details of just yet.

What we also don’t have info on is the actual schedule. Jetour Auto Philippines didn’t give us a timeline, but we do expect these launches to happen soon. The brand does aim to reach 50,000 local sales in five years, so we reckon it’ll continue to expand its lineup as soon as it gets the chance.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now