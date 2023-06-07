This is the new look for the KG Mobility Tivoli

As you’ve probably heard by now, SsangYong is now officially called KG Mobility. Since then, the South Korean automaker has been busy reviving its image. Most recently, it introduced a new crossover called the Torres that is also available in an electric version.

But KG Mobility’s revitalizing plans aren’t limited to introducing new models. It is also in the process of refreshing some models following the rebrand. One of these is the Tivoli, the company’s subcompact crossover.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

For the 2023 model year, the Tivoli rips off all of its SsangYong badges on the body. It also gets a new front bumper, a slimmer grille, and rearranged foglights. The rest of the body is carried over largely unchanged from the model first seen in 2017. That said, it gets a KG Mobility badge on the tailgate, but the wheels (which are new) still feature the old SsangYong badge.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

There are bigger changes made to the dashboard of the new Tivoli. The instrument cluster ditches the analogue set with a digital display, and the infotainment system is larger than before. The touchscreen also houses new software to keep up with the times. Lastly, there’s a redesigned climate control panel to give the dash a fresher look. Interestingly, the old SsangYong badge is still present on the steering wheel.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

Two engine choices are available in the updated Tivoli. The first is a 1.6-liter, non-turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s good for 124hp and 155Nm of torque. The second is a turbocharged 1.5-liter that produces 161hp and 260Nm of torque. The sole transmission choice is a six-speed automatic for both engines, but an all-wheel drive option is available for the turbocharged version.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility

Given that SsangYong Philippines has been quiet these past few years, it's unlikely that this model will make its way to the country.