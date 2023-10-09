The 2024 Kia K3 hatchback is set to replace the five-door Rio

Do you remember Kia’s subcompact hatchback? No, we’re not talking about the Picanto. We’re referring to the one that’s larger than it. It’s name is Rio, or should we say was Rio. The third-generation Rio wasn’t exactly a huge seller in the Philippines and has been pulled out of the local market for quite some time already. That’s a shame because it was a solid, competent, if not exciting, little hatchback.

That said, Kia wants a clean slate in the B-segment hatchback market. By that, the South Korean automaker is retiring the name Rio in favor of K3. Some of its primary competitors include the Honda City Hatchback and Toyota Yaris.

But hold on, wasn’t the K3 introduced just a few months ago? Well, yes, but that was the sedan version, and it was touted as the replacement for the Rio sedan.

The all-new K3 rides on the same architecture as the all-new Hyundai Verna, also known as the Accent. From the front to the middle, the hatch is practically identical to the sedan. Interestingly, the rear doors appear almost the same as the one in the four-door. If that’s the case, it was done for the sake of cost, but it’s done in a rather clever way.

Obviously, the big difference is at the back, swapping its trunk for a hatch. Design-wise, it’s almost the same as the K3 sedan, having almost similar taillight and bumper designs. In terms of size, it measures 4,295mm long, 1,765mm wide, and 1,495mm tall. It’s much larger than the Rio hatchback which was at 4,065mm long, 1,725mm wide , and 1,450mm tall.

It’s no surprise that the K3 hatch as the same cabin as the sedan, at least for the driver and passenger area. The dash follows Kia’s current design direction of minimalism, and cues from some of its electric cars are present here too. It has a wide panel that houses both the infotainment system and instrument cluster, while the two-spoke steering wheel reminds us of the EV6. For those who are curious, the cargo capacity is 390 liters.

Engines are unknown at the moment but will likely be the same as the sedan. If that’s the case, select regions get a 1.4-liter engine, while other will use a 1.6-liter with 121hp. Kia even has a 2.0-liter, 150hp option for some markets.

Like its four-door counterpart, the K3 hatchback will be first produced in Mexico to serve the Latin American market. Global production has yet to be determined, but Kia says both body styles of the K3 will be global models. Who knows, it might even be made at Kia's planned assembly line in Thailand.