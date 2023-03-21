Kia PH launches the EV6 electric vehicle priced at P3,788,000

Kia Philippines formally joined the electric vehicle movement today with the launch of its sleek EV6. We already had the pleasure of trying out the massive EV, and you can watch our first impressions below. With the introduction of the EV6, Kia now belongs to an elite list of local car brands that have a fully electric vehicle in their lineup.

First drive: 2023 Kia EV6

Officially, the EV6 is classified as a compact crossover, but its massive dimensions make it look like a midsize vehicle. Like most EVs, it packs a potent motor under its…body (it has a frunk, so there’s nothing where the usual engine bay would be). The EV6 motor generates 226hp and 350Nm of torque, which is enough to propel this Kia from 0-100kph in 7.3sec.

Perhaps one of the most important questions is the range. Kia states that the EV6 has a range of 528km from its 77.4kWh battery pack—enough to theoretically go to Baguio and back. However EVs use up more battery the harder they work, so don’t be surprised if range suffers when going up to high, mountainous places.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

Like any modern car, the EV6 gets all the safety features: forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning detection, blind spot detection and monitor, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping and following assist technology, smart cruise control with stop and go, Safe Exit Assist, and 360-view monitor.

For those worried about the dismal state of our road irrigation, Kia says the lithium-battery casing has an IP66 rating, making it resistant to large water splashes. In the unlikely event of water intrusion, the EV6 will automatically shut off the EV system if water exposure is beyond safety standards. Kia Philippines also assures future buyers that it has all the tools and equipment to meet any concerns. There are also trained technicians and locally available parts to service and repair the EV6.

PHOTO BY Kia Philippines

“It is truly our honor to introduce this latest innovation by Kia: A sustainable car with zero emissions, and a step toward Kia’s ambitious yet important transition into a future mobility solutions brand,” says Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada. “Our one true message to the public aims to open their eyes to the reality and potential of Fully Electric Vehicles, and that Kia PH is here to make EV ownership convenient, worry-free, and enjoyable.”

Kia PH parent company Ayala Group has also invested in charging stations and an EV infrastructure through its Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. and its partner Greenstrum. “We made sure to put the charging architecture in place long before the arrival of the EV6,” says Ayala Corporation president and CEO Bong Consing. “Our strategically located charging stations are proof of our commitment to electrification. We are using the whole Ayala ecosystem to support the growth and adoption of EVs in the Philippines. We expect EV take-up to grow rapidly, and EVs to be the dominant transport technology in a few years.”

Consing also reiterates that the Ayala Group is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “Ayala believes that positive climate action is an investment that will benefit future generations,” he adds.

When you buy an EV6 it includes a portable charger; five years or 160,000km vehicle warranty and eight years or 160,000km HV battery system warranty, whichever comes first; five years of free preventive maintenance service (PMS); and five years of free 24/7 roadside assistance. At P3,788,000, the EV6 is not exactly affordable. But you do get a lot of car, and an exciting glimpse of the future, for what you pay.