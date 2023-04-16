The Lexus LC coupe and cabrio get some very light updates

Lexus is updating the LC and LC Convertible for 2024, but we’re extremely pleased to say that it isn’t going overboard.

Thankfully that means that the 457hp 5.0-liter V8 is staying put in both the coupe and the convertible, although you can still have an LC 500h in coupe form with a 3.5-liter V6 and a supplementary electric motor. We’re told that with this 2024 update, all LCs will get ‘detailed adjustments’ to the suspension, steering, wheel hubs and engine mounts to improve responsiveness and “give the driver a stronger sense of the car being planted on the road”. Sounds good to us.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Acura Integra Type S is a Civic Type R in a fancier suit

The MG Cyberster teaser shows a lot of the future EV roadster

PHOTO BY Lexus

The brake-by-wire system has been retuned too, and the 10-speed auto box has been updated to improve its operation in Sport S and Sport S+ modes. Oh, and there’s a new ‘Expert’ drive mode in the V8 versions that switches off the traction control and leaves you to your own devices. Best make sure you actually are a bit of an expert before attempting that, then. The hybrid gets larger capacity cells in its lithium-ion battery which apparently allows for quicker power delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Further updates include revised active safety systems and a redesigned interior – although thankfully the wacky asymmetric look remains in there. What you do get is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen to replace the trackpad-controlled system of yore, as well as ‘Hey Lexus’ voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The lack of the trackpad also means the centre console has been redrawn slightly, while new interior colours include a blue and white two-tone option and a ‘Dark Rose’ scheme that is essentially black and red. On the outside there are also two new colors available – Azure Blue and Sonic Copper.

Then there's the new Ultimate Edition. Set to be ultra-rare, the Ultimate Edition gets a slightly more aggressive front bumper, Hakugin White paint inspired by the LFA, a specially-tuned V8 (although we don’t know if that means any more power) and a blue interior with lots of lovely Alcantara.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Thoughts on Lexus’ rather lovely piece of automotive art, folks?

This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.