Say hello to the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara

This is it. After a quick teaser, Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the all-new Grand Vitara in India.

This looks nothing like the Grand Vitaras of old. The all-new model now boasts MPV-slash-SUV-like styling. Thin, aggressive-looking headlamps flank the chrome slat on the nose from which the Suzuki badge hangs. There’s a trapezoidal grille with large intakes, and beside it is a pair of boxy foglamp housings. More air intakes can be found on the lower lip of the front fascia along with a gray bumper trim.

Black plastic cladding begin right at the end of the front bumper and stretch around the vehicle, giving it a hint of ruggedness. At the rear, there’s another Suzuki badge floating at the center of the long lightbar. An even bulkier plastic trim makes up the rear bumper, while what we assume are vertical reverse lights give the behind a more muscular look.

The inside is just about what you’d expect: a black cabin with a mix of hard plastics and soft-touch materials. Nothing too fancy. There are contrasting Champagne Gold accents on the dash and the door panels to add more character to the interior. In case you were wondering, no, this doesn’t get seven seats. Only a two-row, five-seat layout is available.

The all-new Grand Vitara can be had with a number of powertrain configurations. Accounting for the majority of the range is the Smart Hybrid system, a mild-hybrid setup that consists of a 1.5-liter gasoline powertrain generating 101hp at 6,000rpm and 137Nm of torque at 4,400rpm.

The mild-hybrid system helps reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and bolster performance through a torque-assist function that gives a slight boost upon acceleration. This engine option can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Both 2WD and AllGrip drivetrain layouts are available.

The second engine option is the Intelligent Electric Hybrid setup that comprises a 1.5-liter gasoline engine paired with a 49kW electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. The full hybrid system enables the use of solely electric power when driving and can seamlessly switch driving modes from pure EV to pure gasoline or even to a mix of both. The system is capable of a total of 114hp.

There’s also a good amount of driver-assist tech available in the all-new Grand Vitara. There’s stability control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control, a 360-degree-view camera, and a reversing camera with rear parking sensors.

Another new addition to the Grand Vitara is the built-in Suzuki Connect, a next-generation advanced telematics solution. It allows your smartphone to connect to the vehicle, and the former can then be used as a remote control for functions like air-conditioning and unlocking the door. Other amenities here include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

No word yet if this will be exported to other markets in Southeast Asia, but all we know is that we’ll be keeping an eye out for this one. Come on, Suzuki Philippines—we need that Vitara replacement.

More photos of the Suzuki Grand Vitara 2023:

