Here’s the clearest look at the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

The car you’ll recognise. The trident badge and GranTurismo name as well. The comedian riding along in the passenger seat? Er, not sure about that. Nor the ‘Folgore’ written on the flanks, come to think of it.

Folgore, in case Italian isn’t your native tongue, translates roughly to ‘lightning’, or ‘thunderbolt’. You see where they’re going with this. Folgore will apparently be the name bestowed on all electric Maseratis from here on.

And, in case you were curious about the comedian, he’s Sebastian Maniscalco, and you’ve all probably seen him without noticing – he played Joe Gallo in Scorcese’s The Irishman. As for why Maserati picked him to be one of the first outside of Maserati to experience the new, EV version of the GranTurismo? Erm...

Anywho, as you might expect from a 1,200bhp EV, it’s plenty quick – even hauling around an entire Maserati GranTurismo. Nought to 97kph is a matter of 2.6 seconds of your time (and possibly more of your physiotherapist’s, but that’s neither here nor there), while the top speed exceeds 320kph. Speaking of speed, it takes all of 10 minutes to add 164 kilometers of range. Just enough time for an unrushed espresso. Other types of coffee are available, but discouraged after midday if we’re being proper about things.

The GT Folgore’s interior is still a trade secret, but we know it’ll include leather, recycled nylon and carbon fibre... and what appears to be some dubbed engine sounds. And when the GranTurismo was home to one of the world’s best-sounding and most-recognisable V8s, we honestly don’t know how we feel about that.

