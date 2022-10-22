This supercharged MX-5 can hit 0-100kph in just 5 seconds

An automotive success story based in Brackley? Nope, we’re not talking about Mercedes’ F1 team for a change, but a slightly smaller outfit just down the road: MX-5 tuning experts BBR GTI.

The company has been at it since the late Eighties, and it’s just announced what its decades of expertise has come up with for the current ND generation of the Mazda MX-5.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The new Honda ADV 160 is now in PH with a P164,900 SRP

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Stargazer

So here you have two kits based around a Rotrex supercharger: the first is named Stage One, which lifts power to 225hp and peak torque to 271Nm available between 3,750 and 5,750rpm.

That has the effect of dropping the MX-5’s 0-100kph time considerably, falling from 7.3 to 5.3 seconds. Not too shabby at all.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then you’ve got Stage Two, which introduces a ‘welded stainless steel 2.5 inch bore high flow exhaust’ to provide a further jump to 250hp and 298Nm. Shaves two more tenths off the headline sprint figure, too.

In addition, you can also fork out for an optional Forge Motorsport intercooler ‘to ensure that the inlet charge temperatures remain optimal even in the most demanding conditions.’

“BBR has undertaken many, many months of both in-house dyno and road validation during the development of both the Stage One and Stage Two packages for the ND model of the MX-5,” explained BBR’s Neil Mckay. “This has resulted in a pair of supercharger upgrades that are feature rich with BBR specific components, each designed to enhance performance while retaining ultimate reliability.

“Opting for the Rotrex supercharger enables BBR’s most straightforward forced induction install to date, meaning that it is well within the capabilities of most DIY mechanics and easy for any professional.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

It’s worth pointing out that the upgrade’s available to 2.0-liter ND MX-5s built between 2015 and 2019. Work is underway on a post-’19 upgrade pack.

And if you’re at all concerned about reliability, BBR provides a 12-month guarantee. Not too shabby considering Brackley’s other contribution to our roads (it’s an AMG One gag, folks) will do well to last 12 minutes…

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.