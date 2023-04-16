The MG Cyberster teaser shows a lot of the future EV roadster

This looks very much like the new MG Cyberster. And we know this because earlier this week the internet was awash with pictures and details of it leaked via a Chinese government website. Oops.

PHOTO BY MG

So, this is the new MG Cyberster. Or at least a render of it, digitally stitched together in this here promo shared on MG Motor UK’s social media channels on Thursday morning.

Many things are teased: a convertible roof, yoke steering wheel, digital screens, an LED rear light bar and… is it just us or do those brake lights have a whiff of Union Flag about them? Paging the Mini Hatch for a second opinion.

PHOTO BY MG

Reports suggest the two-seater sports car will be offered in single- and dual-motor set-ups, with weight kept under two tons. So not exactly a lightweight by traditional standards, though this is an electric car don’t forget, so your barometer will need adjusting for the presence of much lithium-ion.

PHOTO BY MG

There’s no word yet on whether the Cyberster will hit its (eyebrow raising) targets of 0-100kph in under three seconds and a range of almost 800 kilometers, although it’s been suggested that it’ll peak at 200 kph. We shall see.

Well, we assume we’ll see - the incubation period for the Cyberster has been longer than most. Who remembers the initial E-motion concept of 2017?

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

