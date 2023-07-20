Under SAIC, MG will be bringing in a trio of EVs soon to PH

It could be said that MG was one of the first China-based manufacturers to sell in strong numbers in the last decade. While MG has its roots firmly in England, it has been run by the SAIC Motor Corporation since 2006. SAIC is one of China’s big four state-owned automakers that has joint ventures with General Motors and Volkswagen.

Now, SAIC is taking control of MG under the name SAIC Motor Philippines, and it has bold EV plans in the pipeline. The British-Chinese marque aims to introduce three EVs before the year ends. That said, SAIC’s more direct input could also mean newer and fresher models could be on the way to the country.

As for the EV models, the company will bring in the ZS EV, Marvel R, and MG4 (also known as the Mulan in China) to the country before the end of 2023.

PHOTO BY MG

Starting with the ZS EV, it’s essentially the battery-powered version of the popular ZS crossover that’s been around since 2018. If we were to get the China-spec model, it uses a 46.5kWh ternary lithium battery and has a combined maximum range of 335km. It also rapid-charging capabilities, that allows it to charge up to 80% after just 30 minutes. Peak power and torque are 148hp and 353Nm.

PHOTO BY MG

Up next is the Marvel R, a compact crossover that was released in 2021. Curiously, this model is not offered in China as it’s primarily for the European market. Nonetheless, MG Philippines wants to bring this model in sooner than later. Basic specs, you ask? The Marvel R has a tri-motor setup that puts out 288hp and 665Nm of torque, sending power to all four wheels along with a range of up to 400km on a single charge.

PHOTO BY MG

Last but not least is the MG4/Mulan. Unlike the ZS EV and Marvel R, the MG4 is a compact hatchback with the Nissan LEAF in its crosshairs. Mind you, the MG4 is a tad quicker than the Nissan thanks to motors that produce either 168 or 201hp. There’s even a dual motor version with 443hp, but we’re not expecting that to be sold here. It’s also worth pointing out that the MG4 is the newest and freshest car of the trio, as it made its world premiere in 2022.

