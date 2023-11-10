The not-so-mini Mini John Cooper Works Countryman makes 296hp

The new (and massive) third-generation Mini Countryman is already here. Now BMW has provided more detail about the infinitely more interesting John Cooper Works variant.

Underneath those blocky new flanks sits a 2.0-liter four-pot engine rated at 296hp and 400Nm of torque, thanks in part to a dual-drive turbocharger working with a dethrottled air intake. Together with its ‘All4’ 4WD setup, it’ll shift from 0-100kph in 5.4 sec and top out at 250kph.

PHOTO BY Mini

Of course, this being a hot Mini means there’s yet more infuriating mention of ‘the typical Mini go-kart feeling’: Said 4WD, together with high-performance brakes and fat tires (19- or 20-inchers) will at least provide ample grip. The old one was a pretty composed small SUV.

Ah, yes, SUV. True, it’s big. At least for a Mini. But when compared with other cars of the same power output—think Peugeot 3008 GT—size-wise, the Countryman is still smaller, even with this third gen’s extra length and height.

PHOTO BY Mini

The racing-inspired styling, with all–black bodywork, an accented red roof line, front air intakes, wing mirrors, and brake calipers give the JCW Countryman a fairly sedate look, considering. Should sound fruity, mind. Mini said it has created a flap to produce the characteristic JCW exhaust note and added a sound extension, which boosts the engine initiation note.

More sensible stuff arrives in the form of 12 ultrasonic sensors, four surround-view cameras, and LED headlights adorned with the JCW Signature horizontal bars. BMW reckons it’ll ‘see’ the JCW Countryman good for L2 ‘partially automated driving’—an optional extra as part of the Driving Assistant Professional pack—and, where authorized (of course), it’ll enable Mini drivers to take their hands off the wheel if they’re prepared to supervise the car.

PHOTO BY Mini

In the cabin, the Mini JCW Countryman gets minimalist. The stitched upholstery brings the exterior red accents inside, and it’s got the practicality for family needs with rear folded seats growing cargo space to 1,450 liters. Luckily, touches like the sports seats and JCW badges remind you it's not just any family car, or just a Mini.

Whaddya think?

