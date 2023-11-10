The Legend edition is a Mitsubishi Montero Sport variant we’d like here

Among the current crop of mid-size truck-based SUVs, the current Mitsubishi Montero Sport is one of the more seasoned veterans of its class. It made its world premiere in 2015 and eventually landed in the Philippines the year after. We still think it’s a good SUV, but it’s now facing newer and fresher competition.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait until 2025 (or late 2024) for the next-generation model. But even though the third-gen Monty’s time is almost up, Mitsubishi is still breathing life into this model.

Over in Brazil, the Mitsubishi Montero Sport gained a new special edition model. Dubbed the Pajero Sport Legend, and you can think of it as a model that sits even higher above the GT 4WD. Brazilian motoring websites have touted it as the Fortuner Legender fighter, better known here as the LTD.

So, what makes the Legend a cut above the GT 4WD? For starters, it’s been largely de-chromed. The side mirror caps, door handles, and rear tailgate garnish are finished in body color. It then gets a two-tone grille, matte black trims on the faux skid plate, and dark chrome moldings on the front doors and fenders.

But what caught our attention here are the wheels. It’s unlike the one features in the GT, and it’s a rather handsome set. The two-tone diamond-cut alloys have a dark finish and measure 20 inches in diameter. Sure, it won’t help when it comes to serious off-roading, but the design of the wheels suit the Montero Sport really well.

There aren’t much changes on the inside, but it does get a bit of the Black Edition treatment. The silver trimmings have been replaced by black panels, namely on the dashboard, center console and doors cards. It also gets heated seats for the front and rear (not that you’ll ever use them in our weather), along with an eight-speaker hi-fi audio system with a 510-watt amplifier.

Interestingly, the Montero Sport over there packs a few more horses compared to what we get locally. It still uses the familiar 2.4-liter MIVEC turbodiesel engine, but the Brazilian version produces 187hp, a gain of 8hp. That said, the torque is retained at 430Nm. Lastly, you can only get the Legend with a four-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic combination, not that we’re complaining.

From what we've gathered, it seems that the Legend is a variant that's exclusive for Brazil. We say it's one that should be sold everywhere, the Philippines included.