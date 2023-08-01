Mitsubishi B-crossover production to start by November this year

There’s now a lot of buzz surrounding the new Mitsubishi subcompact crossover. Following its surprise preview from the day before, the company showed what is essentially the production version of the XFC Concept. Not only that, but it also dropped a few details about the model. More on that later.

By now, you probably know that the subcompact crossover will make its world premiere on August 10, 2023. It will be unveiled at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia Internation Auto Show where its name will be (finally) revealed.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

So, will it be available to the public right after its debut? Well, not yet. According to Mitsubishi, full production will kick off in November, three months after the reveal. Given that it will be built in Indonesia, it will be the Indonesian market that will get this model first. There are no talks of export just yet, but the popularity of this segment suggests ASEAN countries will get it soon after the Indonesian rollout.

Should it be sold in the Philippines, and we think it should, there is a possibility of it being released by 2024. That said, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines hasn’t dropped any hints about bringing in the yet-to-be-named subcompact crossover. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a local launch.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for details, the preliminary specs say this crossover will measure 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,660 mm tall. With those dimensions, it’s aiming for models such as the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Creta, and Toyota Yaris Cross. It will be powered by a 1.5-liter, non-turbocharged engine, and it’s likely the one also used in the Xpander. Mitsubishi mentioned that it will be paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but there is no mention of a manual option.