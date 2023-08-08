Report: There will be two variants of Mitsubishi's upcoming B-SUV

We’re just a few days away from Mitsubishi fomally premiering its B-segment crossover. It’s set to be launched on August 10, 2023, and we’ll finally know its name by then, too. However, a report from Indonesia claims a few key details about this model.

Motoring site Otodriver recently found a document known there as the Motor Vehicles Sales Value or Nilai Jual Kenderaan Bermotor (NJKB). There, it states that the crossover will be available in two variants, namely EXC and the ULT. Unfortunately, the document does not reveal the name of the car just yet, so we’ll still have to wait a little longer for that.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

That said, the document also shows the estimated pricing for this yet-to-be-named crossover. The EXC (could stand for Exceed?), which we assume to be the base model, starts at 265,000,000 rupiah, while the ULT carries a price of around 279,000,000 rupiah. Those sound like huge numbers, but converted to Philippine pesos, it looks much more reasonable. In local currency, the base model could be as low as P980,000, while the range-topper is at P1.032 million.

With those indicative prices, it’s priced lower than the Toyota Yaris Cross. Even in Indonesia, the Mitsubishi B-Crossover significantly undercuts the similarly-sized Toyota. It’s even worth pointing out that car prices over there are slightly more expensive to the Philippines in some cases. That said, the prices listed in the government document might still be subject to change, so it can still go lower or higher.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Either way, Mitsubishi appears to be keen on yanking sales from Toyota with a huge price difference. At 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,660 mm tall, this model even sits at the larger end of the B-Crossover segment. We’re genuinely curious how Mitsubishi was able to keep its (possible) pricing that low given its size.

As for other things we know so far about this model, a 1.5-liter engine is confirmed for the small crossover, as well as a CVT. The document also shows that there is no manual transmission variant available. Production of the crossover will begin in November 2023, but there is still no hint or confirmation from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines if it will bring the model locally.