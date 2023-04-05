Here’s your first look at the 2023 Mitsubishi Colt

If you recall a couple of months ago, Mitsubishi revealed its mid-term plans until 2025. We saw some interesting updates from that report, from the Montero Sport’s possible launch date to an upcoming MPV that is yet to be named.

But also included in that presentation was the Mitsubishi Colt, and Mitsubishi said that it will make its premiere sometime this year. Now, there’s no need to guess when the exact launch date is as the company has just announced it. June 8 is the date, and there is a teaser photo to accompany that announcement.

Mitsubishi last used the name Colt ten years ago and, like this upcoming model, was attached to a subcompact hatchback. That generation of Colt was produced from 2002 to 2013. That said, Taiwan still produces a similar model dubbed the Colt Plus and is essentially a stretched version of the last global model.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for the revived Colt, the latest teaser image shows a bit of its taillights with the Colt badge on the tailgate. While that doesn’t show much, Mitsubishi’s product timeline presentation revealed more details. From the front, it features Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language, along with door-mounted side mirrors and we also see a glimpse of its third window on its side.

But given that Mitsubishi is under the Alliance (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), there is a strong chance that the new Colt will be based on the Renault Clio and Nissan Micra. You can see a hint of Clio in the product timeline presentation at the front, and the tailgate looks much like the one from the French hatchback. If that’s the case, this model will be larger than the Mirage, putting it right up against the likes of the Honda Jazz/City Hatchback, Toyota Yaris, and Suzuki Swift.

We’re still wondering if this model will be sold worldwide, the Philippines included. If so, this model could effectively replace the Mirage as the brand’s entry-level offering.

