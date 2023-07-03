The production version of the Mitsubishi XFC is coming August 10

Mitsubishi is just about ready to premiere the next-generation Strada this month. However, let’s not forget that the Japanese automaker has another model coming right after that. Yes, we’re talking about the production version of the XFC, and Mitsubishi has finally announced its debut date.

Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars on August 10, 2023. That’s when Mitsubishi will finally unveil the road-going version of the XFC concept, and it’s likely during the 2023 Gaikindo International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023).

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: P0.70/L rollback for gas, diesel effective July 4

You can now settle Manila City traffic violations online—here’s a step-by-step guide

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That said, Mitsubishi is still quiet regarding the name of this new model. But having seen the concept model up close, it appears closer in size to the Hyundai Creta, the entry-level Honda HR-V, and, for other countries, the Toyota Yaris Cross. It slots right in the B-SUV segment, and we’re almost certain that it’s no Raize competitor. Almost. As for name candidates, we’ve been seeing Outlander Sport, Colt, and Lancer being recent trademark filings by Mitsubishi Motors.

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

As for the car itself, there’s a good chance that it will have a 1.5-liter engine lifted from the Xpander. Mitsubishi also says it will have a ground clearance of 222mm which is even higher than the advertised clearance of the current Montero Sport (218mm).

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

Mitsubishi also released a teaser video of the upcoming small crossover in action. There are some gratuitous cornering shots, as well as ‘passing through flood’ snaps along the way. But what caught our attention was its interior. Having seen the interior of the concept, we can say that there are several design elements that have made it to production, namely its infotainment screen and instrument cluster layout. Just check out the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the full details, but one thing is for sure: Mitsubishi has a very busy 2023.