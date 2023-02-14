The 2023 Mitsubishi Strada GLS S-Limited is yours for P1.496-M

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has a lot to be happy about this year. Apart from the launch of the new Xpander Cross, the company reached a sales milestone for one of its much-loved vehicles. That model is the Strada, and it celebrates 100,000 units sold in the country since its debut in the early ’90s.

To commemorate the achievement, MMPC has released a limited-run special for the Strada. Dubbed the GLS S-Limited, only 75 units of this pickup will be sold, so you better be quick if you want a piece of MMPC history.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The Strada GLS S-Limited is based on the GLS 4x2 AT variant of the pickup. That means you get all the goodies from the standard model, plus a few more enhancements to let everyone know you’re driving a rare truck. Oh, and the only color choice for the GLS S-Limited is White Diamond Pearl.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi didn’t just raid the Ralliart sticker department and called it a day for this pickup. The GLS S-Limited gets unique graphics with grey and white being the main colors. You get fat stripes on the hood and tailgate, along with chunkier ones on the flaps. If anything, the palette reminds us of classic Mitsu dealership colors. On top of those, this limited-run model also gets gloss red accents on the bumpers, a tailgate spoiler, and the Athlete’s gloss black alloy wheels.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

There are more red highlights when you step inside this Strada. The steering wheel gets red stitching, and so do the seats, handbrake lever, and gear selector. The GLS S-Limited also gets power adjustable seats for added convenience.

So how much is the Strada GLS S-Limited, you ask? You’ll have to shell out P1,496,000 for this truck.