You’re looking at the production version of the Mitsubishi subcompact crossover

It’s a busy time for Mitsubishi this 2023. Fresh from the world premiere of the sixth-generation Strada, the Japanese automaker is getting ready to launch yet another new model. In case you missed it, that would be the production version of the XFC Concept.

The new subcompact crossover will be revealed by August 10, 2023, during this year’s running of the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023). No surprises there, given that Mitsubishi has been putting out a lot of teasers right after the announcement of the debut date. But what caught us by surprise is Mitsubishi showing the car even before its launch.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO: Failure to claim replacement plates within 60 days could result in penalty

Does the LTO plate replacement inquiry website actually work? We give it a try

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Yup, what you’re looking at here is the production version of the XFC Concept. No more wraps. No more camo. The real deal.

By the looks of it, the road-going version of the XFC made a relatively smooth transition from concept to production. Sure, it doesn’t get some of the radical and aggressive lines from the prototype, but there’s no denying what the design inspiration for this model was.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Like the concept, it has T-shaped headlights that flank its bold and aggressive grille. There’s also the kicked-up window line at the back and the pronounced lines on the fenders, doors, and quarter panel. As for the rear, it also has a pair of T-shaped lights.

For now, there are no interior photos of the small crossover just yet, nor has Mitsubishi released its name. However, what we do have are some basic specs. It measures 4,390 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,660 mm tall, has a 1.5-liter engine mated to a CVT, and has a ground clearance of 222mm.