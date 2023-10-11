The outgoing Triton/Strada became Mitsubishi’s best-selling model of FY2022

Mitsubishi recently published its integrated report for the financial year 2022. There were interesting facts and figures along the way, as well as some future plans we reported in the past. But there was one bit of data that caught our attention: Sales.

The Japanese automaker listed down its top five best-selling models worldwide. In case you missed the headline, the model at the top of the sales chart is the Mitsubishi Triton. That feat was made more impressive by the fact that it’s the outgoing model holds the sales crown for the brand.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

How many did Mitsubishi sell, you ask? Per the data, the Triton (still known as the Strada locally at that point) found over 166,000 new owners from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Its sales contributed to 19.9 percent of the company’s sales for FY2022, a significant number. It’s worth pointing out that the figures of the all-new Triton aren’t included here as it was launched in July 2023.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

We’re curious how the all-new Mitsubishi Triton performs in sales, but we’re expecting it to be higher than the model’s FY22 performance. After all, there’s still a lot of buzz and hyper surrounding the redesigned truck. Indeed, the company has high hopes for its new generation pickup, expecting it to be one of the key growth drivers along with the first-ever XForce subcompact crossover. Mitsubishi forecasts a 9 percent growth in sales for FY2023 with high expectations for the Southeast Asian market.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

So, what are the other Mitsubishi models that brought in the money? In second place was the Outlander with approximately 150,000 units with 27,000 of those being the PHEV (plug-in hybrid) model. Third went to another firm favorite in ASEAN, the Xpander, with around 133,000 sold.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The Eclipse Cross came in fourth place, selling 68,000 units thanks to a strong demand in Japan and North America. Rounding up the top five is yet another favorite in Southeast Asia, the Montero Sport. Known in most parts of the world as the Pajero Sport, the Triton-based SUV saw 56,000 new owners during FY2022.

Mitsubishi could be seeing an uptake in sales in the next five years. The company says it will launch 11 more models that are expected to arrive in quick succession. Some of these include the Xpander hybrid, a larger (possibly Innova-sized) MPV, and the next-generation Montero Sport.

Exciting times for Mitsu, indeed.