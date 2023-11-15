Vietnam gets first export of Mitsubishi XForce units. Will PH get it soon?

Months after its global premiere in Indonesia, the Mitsubishi XForce is finally getting exported. It’s Vietnam the gets the first batch of export units, and that should give us an idea of what the PH-spec model might be like. After all, Vietnam in a left-hand drive country, so their version might be similar to what we’ll get here.

So, are there any differences between the Vietnamese model versus the one we saw during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show? There is one (possible) major difference, and we’re not just talking about the location of the steering wheel.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

You won’t find any of that from the outside. As far as we can tell, the model sold in Vietnam is virtually identical to the launch car in Indonesia. Judging by the photos photos from Vietnamese publications, it appears that there won’t be exterior differences for Asia Pacific countries.

There are no photos of the interior just yet. Curiously, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam used the right-hand drive model for its promotional materials. That said, we’re not expecting any major changes in there barring the steering wheel orientation. Per the official website, also gets the niceties from the range-topping model in Indonesia. That means it features a hi-fi audio system from Yamaha, a widescreen infotainment display, automatic climate control, cloth panels on the dash and doors, and later seating. A base model is also expected.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

So far, it’s been same same, but slightly different. However, it has been reported by AutoPro.vn that the XForce will be available with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS). If that’s the case, then it’ll be a huge deal given that the Indonesian model doesn’t have it. Per the Vietnamese motoring website, it will come equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and adaptive high beam headlights.



As for the engine, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam confirms it will use the familiar 1.5-liter, four-cylinder that powers several Mitsubishi products. Exactly figures were not provided, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it was the same as the Indonesian model. Also, Active Yaw Control is included, along with the four driving modes for the top-spec variant.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

With that, we're wondering when Mitsubishi Motors Philippines will launch the XForce locally. By the looks of it, it seems that we'll be getting the all-new Triton first before this subcompact crossover.