Gaikindo 2023: This is the Mitsubishi XForce, a compact SUV bound for PH

After hearing the news that Mitsubishi will be launching the all-new Triton in the Philippines, we now turn our attention towards the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), where the Japanese carmaker has just unveiled its newest SUV: the all-new XForce.

This is ‘The New SUV’ that the brand has been teasing for quite a while, and it looks undoubtedly like a Mitsubishi. The futuristic crossover looks like a mini Outlander but with Xpander-like T-shaped headlights up front. This look is matched at the rear, where you can find T-shaped taillights as well.

In terms of size, the XForce is just slightly bigger than the Geely Coolray, measuring 4,390mm long, 1,810mm wide, and 1,660mm tall with a 2,650mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is listed at 222mm, which is higher than even that of the Montero Sport.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia on YouTube

Powering the XForce is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine churning out 103hp at 6,000rpm and 141Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This is mated to a CVT. The crossover sits on 18-inch wheels shod in 225/50 R18 tires. The suspension setup is comprised of MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the back, while stopping power is handled by disc brakes all around.

The XForce comes with various amenities including the eight-inch instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch infotainment system that boasts wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The latter is also paired with a premium Yamaha eight-speaker setup. There’s also a power liftgate at the back, as well as dual-zone climate control.

Four drive modes are also available, namely: Normal, Wet, Gravel, and Mud.Safety features, meanwhile, include active yaw control, stability control, hill-start assist, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. Four airbags come as standard.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The best part about all this? Mitsubishi Motors Corporation president and CEO Takao Kato confirmed that the company will initially sell the vehicle in Indonesia, but eventually it’ll make its way to markets including the Philippines.

Big things coming up for Mitsubishi in our market, then. There’s the Strada, then this. Perhaps even the all-new Outlander. Next-gen Montero Sport, when?