The Mitsubishi XForce is already raking in sales before production

The Mitsubishi XForce is already raking in sales even before its production rollout in November. According to Indonesian motoring site Otobisnis, about 1,000 customers lined up for one during the recent Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. That’s on top of the reservations from Mitsubishi dealers in Indonesia.

Of course, all these bookings won’t necessarily translate to sales right away. However, given the interest in the product, the Mitsubishi XForce is already looking like a sales winner for the Japanese automaker. Indonesia publication Otodriver reports that Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia is targeting 2,000 units per month in XForce deliveries. If that’s the case, the company is aiming for 24,000 units in its first full year of production.

Mind you, that bold forecast is just for the Indonesian market. Remember that this subcompact crossover will also be sold in other parts of Southeast Asia, the Philippines included. Mitsubishi also called the XForce a ‘global product’, so we’re curious where else it will be offered. It is likely that it will be included in ‘emerging market’ lineups given its positioning.

As mentioned, the XForce competes in the subcompact crossover segment. Some of its competition include the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Creta, and recently introduced Yaris Cross, not to mention similarly sized models from Chinese automakers. The XForce, in Indonesia at least, is offered in two variants, namely the Exceed and the Ultimate.

Both variants come standard with Active Yaw Control, stability control, four airbags, hill-start assist, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. The range-topping Ultimate trim level comes with niceties such as multiple drive modes (Normal, Wet, Gravel, Mud), a Yamaha eight-speaker audio system, a power liftgate at the back, and dual-zone climate control with Nanoe X cabin filtration.

Powering the XForce is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 103hp and 141Nm of torque, exactly the same as the Xpander. The lone transmission choice is a CVT. Mitsubishi also claims best-in-class ground clearance of 222mm.

For now, there is no word from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines as to when it will launch the subcompact crossover in the country. However, based on Indonesian pricing, the XForce could top out at around P1.5 million pesos.