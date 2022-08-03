The Nissan Kicks will start at P1.209-M in PH

You may have read previously on our website about how the Nissan Kicks is scheduled to hit our market sometime this month. Now, we can reveal to you guys just how much the crossover will cost, along with its official specs.

Nissan Kicks 2023 prices:

Nissan Kicks EL e-Power AT - P1,209,000

Nissan Kicks VE e-Power AT - P1,309,000

Nissan Kicks VL e-Power AT - P1,509,000

There’s a bit to unpack here, so let’s start with the info above. The Kicks will come in three variants in our country. All will be powered by Nissan’s e-Power tech. The setup includes an electric motor that sends power to the front wheels, and a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine which charges it. Total output is listed at 134hp and an impressive 280Nm of torque.

The three variants have quite a bit in common features-wise. The biggest thing is that all three get the e-Pedal function with Sport and Eco modes. This feature applies regenerative braking force when you ease off the accelerator, which helps to charge the battery. Other standard bits include full disc brakes, 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, cruise control, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, hill-start assist, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Exclusive to the top two variants is an eight-inch infotainment display equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The VL and VE also get Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like the around-view monitor, forward collision warning, emergency braking, and driver attention alert. The top-spec VL gets automatic headlights, leather seats, six speakers, and front foglights.

The Kicks will be officially unveiled in our market on Monday, August 12. Are you looking forward to seeing it in the metal?

