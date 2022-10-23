Remember the Opel Astra? Here's what it looks like now

Remember the Opel Astra? Well, we won't judge is you don't. But if you're still curious about them, Rüsselsheim has premiered the GSe-badged version of the (still popular in Europe) car.

PHOTO BY Opel/Vauxhall

Haven’t heard of the GSe badge before? That’s because it’s a new electric-themed performance sub-brand from Opel/Vauxhall – which stands for ‘grand sport electric’ – and this is its first car. The company has committed to go all-electric by 2028, so it can’t keep pumping out go-faster petrol cars willy nilly. That’s why this spicy new version of the Astra comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, it's a sort of smart-casual approach to performance driving.

PHOTO BY Opel/Vauxhall

Come back, it’s not all that bad – Opel/Vauxhall says that it has worked hard to make sure the car offers “the optimum balance between ride comfort and performance-oriented handling”. The chassis has been given a bit of tweaking – it sits 10mm lower for that extra dynamic feeling, the steering has been recalibrated and the car fitted with unique springs on the front and rear suspension. Trick dampers try to provide a blend of both comfort and sporty handling, while the ESP has been tuned to provide a bit of extra tyre squeal before the orange light flickers on.

PHOTO BY Opel/Vauxhall

Don’t worry that people won’t spot you in your new GSe – the front bumper has been tweaked and the 18in alloy wheels have been inspired by the Manta GSe concept from 2021. Inside you get Alcantara-trimmed sporty seats up front for a bit of atmosphere.

Opel/Vauxhall hasn’t given out many figures for the new car – we know that it’ll pump out 225hp and 362Nm of torque, and we have the optimistic official fuel consumption figure of 99.9 km/L (!) and emissions of 25g/km CO2. At least the latter number will do wonders for the company car brigade.

PHOTO BY Opel/Vauxhall

But if we put our Sherlock Holmes-style deerstalker hat and monocle on for a second, we’ll spot that the identically powered Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 manages the 0–100 kph run in a just 7.5 seconds (7.6 for the wagon), has a 235 kph top speed (140 kph in EV mode) and has an electric range of 63 kilometers from its 12.4kWh battery.

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

