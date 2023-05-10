Paul Walker’s R34 GT-R from ‘Fast and Furious 4’ just sold for a staggering P72.4-M

It’s not how you stand by your car, it’s how you… flog it for a million dollars. Though it bears a long-winded name, it’s a short sell: a car modified to Paul Walker’s specifications and driven by the late star in a big movie just sold for big money.

The big movie in question is Fast and Furious 4, and being an ex-Paul Walker can partly explain how auction house Bonhams sold it last weekend for $1,357,000 (P72.4 million) at its sale in Brussels. Also, it’s a rare, one-off R34 GT-R.

PHOTO BY Bonhams

How rare and one-off? It was bought in Japan and shipped over to the States by Kaizo Industries, though it arrived without an engine. Kaizo later sourced a ‘correct’ RB26 unit and modified the car according to Walker’s wishes. And there were many.

It has: a Turbonetics front-mounted intercooler, a few exhaust tweaks, increased boost pressure, Nismo lowering springs, a custom roll cage, a titanium strut brace, bigger brakes, better bumpers and side skirts, new pedals, a new steering wheel… you get the just.

PHOTO BY Bonhams

Of all the R34 Skylines used in Fast and Furious 4, this was the only one that was a proper GT-R—all the others were dressed up stunt cars using a GT-T as their base. As such, this one got 550hp.

We’re told the custom driver’s bucket seat remains “fixed in the position last used by Paul Walker” during filming, and has not been moved since. And there’s a reason for that. Once filming on FF4 had finished, the R34 was apparently seized and impounded by the US Border Force and then “subjected to a complex and lengthy legal battle” because it was an ‘assembled vehicle.’ Plus, it wasn’t allowed to be imported to the USA at the time.

In 2012, it was then released and exported to Germany, where it remained ever since.

More photos of Paul Walker’s Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

PHOTO BY Bonhams

PHOTO BY Bonhams

PHOTO BY Bonhams

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.