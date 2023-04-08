The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Paul Walker drove in ‘Fast & Furious’ is up for auction

Movie cars don’t come much more exciting for ’90s kids than this. Yep, it’s Brian O’Conner’s actual R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R from 2009’s Fast & Furious—the fourth film in the increasingly far-fetched street racing franchise. Oh, and it’s for sale.

Auction house Bonhams will shift the Bayside Blue R34 in a ‘dedicated stand-alone online auction’ that begins on 28 April, and if standard Skyline prices are anything to go by, it should fetch an alarming amount of money.

We’re told that this particular R34 was shipped to the US in the 2000s without an engine, before being reunited with a proper 2.6-liter twin-turbo RB26 by Kaizo Industries. Kaizo imported a number of GT-Rs and adapted them to meet the requirements set by the US Department of Transport, before registering them as kit cars on US soil.

Of course, movies usually require more than one example of each star car for stunts and the like, but according to Bonhams, this is the only real R34 GT-R that was used in the filming of this particular Fast & Furious flick. The rest were rear-wheel-drive, non-turbo Skyline GT-Ts dressed up in bodykits to look like GT-Rs, which is lucky given that one was blown up and completely destroyed.

Anyway, this car was modified by Kaizo to the late Paul Walker’s exacting standards, with a Turbonetics intercooler, Nismo lowering springs, Volk Racing wheels, a custom roll cage, uprated brakes, a Nismo Version II bumper, and a Nismo NE-1 exhaust. Apparently at the time of filming it was making around 550hp, but it’s been sat on static display in Munich for a while now so might need recommissioning.

There are more modifications inside, too. You get an Alcantara Momo steering wheel, Nismo pedals, a custom dashboard-mounted monitor, new gauges, a Sony head unit, and OMP racing seats that are still fixed in Walker’s driving position from filming.

How much do we think it could sell for, folks?

