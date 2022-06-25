The upcoming Polestar 5’s powertrain will produce almost 900hp

The car company that can trace its roots back to a racing driver named ‘Flash’ has announced the thunderbolt that’ll power its most exciting model yet. Polestar has revealed its upcoming 5 will get a dual-motor drivetrain with one helluva punch.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr and SMC sign agreement for new Southern Access Link Expressway

Look: Extreme weather uproots trees on NLEX, causes traffic armageddon

The four-door GT, scheduled for 2024, is targeting 872hp (650kW) and 900Nm of torque. We’re told this “top-of-the-line electric powertrain” is currently being developed in Sweden and features 800V architecture.

There’s a pair of electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear, packaged into a bonded aluminum platform said to be stiffer than a two-seat sports or supercar, which—says Polestar—promises “a driving experience that is as desirable as the design.”

Ah yes, design, a key parameter for Polestar and one of the fledging EV company’s USPs. The 5 GT will take a lot of inspiration from the delectable Precept concept from 2020, which should help it in the car park stakes against the might of rival efforts from Porsche and Audi.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Polestar’s R&D boss Jörg Brandscheid said: “The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in lightweight platform technology is leading to truly stunning drivers’ cars.”

And Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said: “Polestar 5 is a company-defining project. Its progressive design and advanced engineering set the tone for Polestar’s future.”

Continue reading below ↓

Watch this space. Or watch the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it’ll be doing ‘flash’ demonstration runs.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.