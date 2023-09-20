The updated Porsche Cayenne has landed in PH

If you’re in the market for a new luxury crossover (lucky you), then you’re spoiled for choice. There’s BMW who quietly rolled out the updated X5. You also have Land Rover with the recently refreshed Range Rover Velar. Now it’s Porsche’s turn to sway you towards its showroom.

That’s because the latest and updated version of the Porsche Cayenne has landed in the country. Locally, there are two body styles on offer along with four variants. Oh, what a time to have the money for these kinds of cars.

Anyway, the two body styles are the standard SUV and the sleek (and slick) coupe. The SUV version is available in either Cayenne (base) or Cayenne S forms, the latter packing a twin-turbo V8 under the hood. The Cayenne S is also available with the coupe body for those who want a swoopier SUV. But sitting at the top of the range is the Cayenne Turbo GT. You can only get that as a coupe.

For design, the 2024 model year brings in Taycan-like headlights at the front and a reprofiled bumper. For what it’s worth, the license plate holder is lower than before. The taillights gain a 3D-look, and the rear bumper gets a few tweaks as well. New wheel designs are also thrown into the mix. All in all, the changes are subtle. Then again, the Cayenne is from the company that brought us the ever evolving 911.

Regardless of body style or variant, you get a massive screen fest in the 2024 Cayenne. It’s a massive overhaul from last year’s model, and it follows the direction set by the Taycan. It doesn’t seem like the passenger screen is standard for the Philippine-spec Cayenne, although it’s most likely an option of if you ask Porsche Philippines kindly enough. Each variant has its own interior themes, with the Turbo GT having the raciest cabin...obviously.

Now, for the engines. Starting with the entry-level Cayenne, it comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. It might sound tame on paper, but it does pack 348hp and 500Nm of torque. As mentioned, the Cayenne S comes with a V8 engine, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter to be exact. That one punches out 468hp and 600Nm of torque. Finally, for the top spec, coupe-only Turbo GT, the twin-turbo V8’s power is cranked up to 650hp and 850Nm of torque.

Prices for the 2024 Porsche Cayenne, you ask? You’ll have to give PGA Cars a visit to find out.