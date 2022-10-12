How you like that: Porsche has built a custom Taycan for Jennie Kim

It’s not often that a carmaker goes out of their way to fit a car to your exact needs. When you’re a global pop star, though? Well, maybe then they’re more inclined to roll out the red carpet—or black, or blue, depending on your choice.

Such is the case for Jennie Kim of Blackpink and solo fame. The 26-year-old South Korean singer recently collaborated with Porsche Korea as part of the Sonderwunsch program to build her very own custom Porsche. The result is a one-of-a-kind Taycan dubbed the ‘Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane.’

“Jennie had very specific images of her dream Porsche. The collaboration was accordingly intense and inspiring,” said Alexander Fabig, the vice president for Individualisation and Classic at Porsche. “Working together with international customers on these special projects is particularly exciting and enriching. In this case we were also faced with interesting challenges that motivated us as a team to be able to make even the most creative wishes come true.”

The Stuttgart-built custom comes in metallic black with Meissen Blue accents inside and out, including on the 21-inch rims. The exterior also features a ‘Jennie Ruby Jane’ logo designed by the singer herself. Per her request, the typography used was borrowed from the current-gen 911.

Inside, the seats come in a Crayon shade, while the headrests have a cloud design also rendered by Kim. A special touch here is a black dog box for Kim’s pomeranian Kuma. The box is accented in Meissen Blue and includes the dog’s name on the front. The car will be presented at the start of Blackpink’s world tour in Seoul.

“Being able to collaborate so intensively on my own very personal Porsche was an amazing experience,” Kim shared. “I’m especially proud of having designed the visualization of the clouds. I spend a lot of time traveling around the world—the sky and the clouds are my traveling companions and a beautiful symbol of these unique experiences. This is why I feel a special connection to them and am so passionate about photographing these nature motifs.”

You can check out more photos and a teaser video of the car below.

