This is the (very) mildly updated Range Rover Velar

by Cat Dow | 2 hours ago
New Land Rover Range Rover Velar in black

The new Range Rover Velar has been given a slight makeover. The luxury SUV gets a new grille and sleeker centre console display, in a light facelift that prioritises aesthetics and tech over engineering upgrades.


In the refresh, the Velar loses the chicken wire-esque grille and gains a sharper more contemporary design. Coupled with super-slim LED headlights at the front, a lower rear bumper - an immediate improvement - rounds up the exterior changes.

New Land Rover Range Rover Velar side view

New Land Rover Range Rover Velar steering and dashboard
Inside, the Velar now has a redesigned touchscreen display which appears to float on the dash rather than sit on its own small shelf collecting dust. The infotainment system now features Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can, for example, switch your home lights on from your car.

New Land Rover Range Rover Velar rear view
What’s more, the Land Rover team no longer needs to play catch-up with premium manufacturer rivals BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, because it’s integrated over-the-air software updates. Welcome to 2023.

New Land Rover Range Rover Velar front

Other tech upgrades include Active Road Noise Cancellation for those opting for a panoramic roof, making what was already a pretty quiet cabin even quieter. And to stay onboard with its sustainability objectives, the new Range Rover Velar will have a vegan-friendly, non-leather upholstery and a cabin air purification system among the optional extras.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

