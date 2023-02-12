This is the (very) mildly updated Range Rover Velar

The new Range Rover Velar has been given a slight makeover. The luxury SUV gets a new grille and sleeker centre console display, in a light facelift that prioritises aesthetics and tech over engineering upgrades.



In the refresh, the Velar loses the chicken wire-esque grille and gains a sharper more contemporary design. Coupled with super-slim LED headlights at the front, a lower rear bumper - an immediate improvement - rounds up the exterior changes.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Inside, the Velar now has a redesigned touchscreen display which appears to float on the dash rather than sit on its own small shelf collecting dust. The infotainment system now features Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can, for example, switch your home lights on from your car.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

What’s more, the Land Rover team no longer needs to play catch-up with premium manufacturer rivals BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, because it’s integrated over-the-air software updates. Welcome to 2023.

PHOTO BY Land Rover

Other tech upgrades include Active Road Noise Cancellation for those opting for a panoramic roof, making what was already a pretty quiet cabin even quieter. And to stay onboard with its sustainability objectives, the new Range Rover Velar will have a vegan-friendly, non-leather upholstery and a cabin air purification system among the optional extras.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.