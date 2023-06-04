This limited-edition Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a built-in planetarium of sorts

Rolls Royce has made another fancy limited edition. This time the Black Badge Cullinan gets the star treatment—quite literally.

Using an ‘edge of space’ theme, the ultra-lux custom car build features a variety of nods to the Karman Line. Apparently, this is the mystery boundary between the edge of Earth and the beginning of space. Because of course.

There’s a celestially inspired roof lining featuring some 250,000 stitches that make up an embroidered moon—craters and all—while 1,183 white and blue fiber-optic lights make up the headliner’s starscape.

Rolls has also used 75,000 perforations of two different diameters in the leather seating. It’s the first time the brand has done this in a car. RR tells us this ‘earth from space’ impression took two weeks to design and was attempted five times before designers were satisfied with the outcome.

Elsewhere inside, there’s a blue and clear glass fascia with the RR instruments integrating a bespoke dash clock.

The Blue Shadow’s exterior paintwork in ‘stardust blue’ marries with a space-shuttle-inspired satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper insert sets. A 3D-printed, blue-tinted titanium Spirit of Ecstasy engraved with ‘Blue Shadow’ stands over proceedings. Very pretty indeed.

It’s not for everyone though. Available through the Rolls-Royce Private Office, where other Collection Editions sit, there’ll only be 62 examples made—one for every mile the Karman Line sits between the Earth’s surface and the boundary to the wider galaxy.

RR boss Torsten MUller-Otvos said: “With Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow, we venture to the fabled Karman Line, where the constraints of Earth give way to the infinite freedom of outer space: a zone of incomparable beauty, mystery, and boundless possibility. In creating Blue Shadow, the Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople captured this spirit by embarking on their own voyage of discovery, once again pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship.

“Blue Shadow is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection and a celebration of the spirit of exploration, designed for the unique individuals who expand horizons and represent the very best of human endeavour.”

Obviously, this new aesthetic is added to the £300k (P20.9 million) Cullinan’s 6.75-liter V12 engine, undoubtedly capable of roving the craters of the moon with ease. Heck, Rolls has even created a matching luggage set for your trip to the stars.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow Edition photos

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.