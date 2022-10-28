Electric beach buggies like the Coastrunner EV will one day be the norm

Welcome to the first car that we’ve ever heard described as an ‘exo-electric beach EV.’ Yep, this is some fantastic niche-filling from Dutch firm Savage Rivale.

You may remember that name from 2009’s four-door roofless supercar the Bewerp Savage Rivale Roadyacht GTS. Although if you do, please go ahead and search for some form of life outside of the world of ultra-niche supercars. Just five of those were built in 10 years, says founder Emile Pop, but the design was then sold to a Japanese firm and Savage Rivale got into making boats instead.

Now though it’s back to cars. Inspired by the Mini Moke and the Meyers Manx both going electric, Pop wanted to create the ‘ultimate beach cruiser’ that would get owners ‘from A to Beach.’ Now that’s a tagline.

The result is the Coastrunner EV, complete with four-seats, no doors, and a rollable fabric roof. It’s built on an aluminum spaceframe and uses a steel roll cage around the occupants. The panels are composite and the whole thing weighs just 820kg. Savage Rivale describes it as “a very simplistic design combined with a high-quality finish.”

You’d hope for high-quality though, because the first 20 Coastrunners will cost just over £56,000 (around P3.8 million) each. Ouch. The first six of that batch will be delivered towards the end of 2023. After that, a second, larger batch will arrive in 2025, with those likely to cost £31,500 (P2.1 million) each.

You want to know about the powertrain. Well, there’s a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that provides 66hp and 114Nm of torque. Top speed is 121kph, while range should be around 180km thanks to a 20kWh battery pack mounted underneath the seats.

Speaking of seats—the interior is fully washable (are you listening Land Rover?) and includes a 10-inch touchscreen, a high-end audio syste, and the option of a 60-liter fridge/freezer in the frunk. Savage Rivale will also fit brackets for watersports gear if you so require.

Would you have a Coastrunner over a Moke?

