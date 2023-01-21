Shelby is making 100 Centennial Edition Mustangs with 750+hp

The late, great Carroll Shelby was born in January 1923, and to celebrate what would’ve been his 100th birthday Shelby American has announced a limited run of 100 Centennial Edition Mustangs.

This of course means only one thing: more power. Upwards of 750 horsepower, says Shelby American, with the company planning to use the 2023 model year Ford Mustang GT as its canvas. You can count on some styling and handling enhancements too, we’re told.

Only 100 will be built, with most rolling out of SA’s Las Vegas facility, although a select few will be made available through its official mod shops around the world.

You can choose from fastback or convertible, manual or auto, or if you’ve already got a 2023 Mustang GT, you can arrange for it to be modded directly. The price of this surgery? $49,995 (around P2.7 million).

“This new, limited-edition car celebrates Carroll Shelby and honors his many achievements,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of Operations and chief of R&D. “To properly honor him required us to build a car that was truly born to run. Our new Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is a well-balanced car that is far more than just a horsepower upgrade.

“We also sharpened the handling and enhanced the styling of the world-class 5.0-liter V8 Mustang GT. It delivers all the performance that Carroll required to have his name on a car. We’re so confident that he’d approve that we are throwing in a black Stetson like the one he wore, with each car.”

Yup you read that right, each of the 100 Centennial Edition Mustangs comes with a black Stetson, as well as Team Shelby membership, and a commemorative Shelby Centennial book.

Production is due to start in the second quarter of the year. More than enough time to clear out the wardrobe of clothes that don’t complement a Stetson…

