This is the all-new Subaru Impreza

Subaru has just unveiled the all-new Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show. With this, the Japanes carmaker promises the new car “will encourage all drivers and passengers to engage in an active lifestyle with its enjoyable high performance and enhanced versatility.” In the US, the new compact comes in three hatchback trims: Base, Sport, and RS.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Toyota might have just given the next-gen Innova a much more lavish interior

EDSA Carousel Ayala Station (Southbound) to be relocated to One Ayala on November 19

Both the Base and Sport come powered by a 2.0-liter boxer engine capable of 152hp and 197Nm of torque. The RS gets a larger 2.5-liter boxer with 182hp and 241Nm on tap. Both engines are paired to a Lineartronic CVT, and all three variants run on Subaru’s signature all-wheel-drive system. The next-gen hatch is built on an enhanced version of the Subaru Global platform that promises increased body rigidity.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

Onboard tech for the all-new Impreza includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the Subaru Starlink safety and connectivity capability. Naturally, the new model gets the Subaru EyeSight suite of features. In addition, it gets an electronic brake booster for quicker deceleration during emergency braking situations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The RS trim gets added niceties like exterior RS badging, dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels (versus 16-inch ones for the Base and Sport), and blacked-out details. Inside, it comes with gunmetal and faux carbon-fiber accents, black and red cloth sports seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The all-new Impreza is set to go on sale in the US in early 2023, with other markets scheduled to follow.

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru